UMHB moves on to second round of NCAA Tournament

By Chad Vautherine
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 12:05 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball team is moving on to round two of the Division III NCAA Tournament after defeating Schreiner, 81-78 in Belton on Friday.

UMHB opened the game on an 11-3 run and eventually climbed to a 14-point lead in the first half, but the Mountaineers held their heads high and responded with a big run, as the Cru’s big lead shrunk down to just 36-34 at the half.

The Crusaders were able to rally within the final five minutes of the second half, as they regained their lead, defeating Schreiner by three.

Luke Feely led the Crusaders with 20 points on fifty-percent shooting in just 26 minutes. Ty Prince also added 17 points and grabbed 11 boards, 10 of them on the defensive side. The game’s leading scorer was Schreiner’s Darian Gibson, who collected 25 points, making six three pointers in 11 attempts.

UMHB will play in round two on Saturday, March 4, against East Texas Baptist University at 7:20 p.m. at the Mayborn Center in Belton.

