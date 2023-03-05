Advertise
College Station Police looking for missing teenager

Miranda Hurtado, 15, missing in College Station.
Miranda Hurtado, 15, missing in College Station.(Amber Alert Network, Brazos Valley)
By Amy Licerio
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION Texas (KBTX) - The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.

Miranda Hurtado, 15, was last seen at her residence in the 1200 block of Airline in College Station on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. She is described as 5′8″, 120 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. She may still be in the local area.

If you have information call the College Station Police Department at (979)764-3600. You can also contact the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, or the Texas Center for the Missing.

