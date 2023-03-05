Killen Police search for suspect in Star Mart aggravated robbery

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a suspect in an aggravated robbery Saturday evening.

Police responded at around 5:57 p.m. Mar. 4 to the robbery at the Star Mart in the 3300 block of E. Rancier Ave.

According to police, the suspect entered the store, threatened the employee with a knife and took property from the business.

The suspect is described to be a Black man, around 5 feet 9 inches, 160 pounds, shaved head and a beard as well as a tattoo on his left forearm. The suspect was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

