SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The La Vega Lady Pirates are the Texas 4A State Champions, defeating Sunnyvale 46-38 in the State Championship Saturday night in San Antonio at the Alamodome.

The Lady Pirates complete a remarkable season with a ring and a perfect record against 4A opponents.

Congratulations to the Lady Pirates!

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.