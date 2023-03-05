Neighbors rescue Bryan woman from house fire

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a fire started inside a home in the 1600 block of Lincoln Street in Bryan Tuesday, a community came together to make sure a resident made it out safe.

Kirby Washington along with two other neighbors, Gerald and Titus, helped get Dorothy Davis-Kelly out of the house.

“I thought I was hollering for help but nobody could hear me. But some kind of way those guys got me out of there,” said Davis-Kelly.

Davis-Kelly said she heard a loud pop and saw a flame. She is in a wheelchair and was unable to make it out of the house by herself.

Washington said he thought someone was cooking at first but then saw a lot of smoke.

“I saw the smoke coming out the window and the next thing that ran through my mind is that Ms. Dorothy is in the house,” said Washington.

Davis-Kelly is still recovering in the hospital but says she will always be grateful for the gentlemen that saved her life.

“They were angels, God just did it.”

The fire was started by faulty wiring inside the home according to the Bryan Fire Department.

