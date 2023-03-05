Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Community Calendar
Submit a Story
Contact Us
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good

Neighbors rescue Bryan woman from house fire

After a fire started inside a home in the 1600 block of Lincoln Street in Bryan Tuesday, a...
After a fire started inside a home in the 1600 block of Lincoln Street in Bryan Tuesday, a community came together to make sure a resident made it out safe.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a fire started inside a home in the 1600 block of Lincoln Street in Bryan Tuesday, a community came together to make sure a resident made it out safe.

Kirby Washington along with two other neighbors, Gerald and Titus, helped get Dorothy Davis-Kelly out of the house.

“I thought I was hollering for help but nobody could hear me. But some kind of way those guys got me out of there,” said Davis-Kelly.

Davis-Kelly said she heard a loud pop and saw a flame. She is in a wheelchair and was unable to make it out of the house by herself.

Washington said he thought someone was cooking at first but then saw a lot of smoke.

“I saw the smoke coming out the window and the next thing that ran through my mind is that Ms. Dorothy is in the house,” said Washington.

Davis-Kelly is still recovering in the hospital but says she will always be grateful for the gentlemen that saved her life.

“They were angels, God just did it.”

The fire was started by faulty wiring inside the home according to the Bryan Fire Department.

Related Stories
Bryan firefighters respond to mobile home fire

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Elaine Smith, 34, who was a prosecutor in McLennan County before taking a similar job in...
Assistant district attorney from Williamson County suspended after DWI wreck in Hewitt
A Tornado Watch has been issued for the eastern half of Central Texas until 10 pm
A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of Central Texas
Colbin John Wright
Habitual offender sentenced to 99 years in prison after high-speed chase in Central Texas
Taylor Sheridan, who wrote the screenplays for the films “Sicario” and “Hell or Highwater” and...
Writer-director behind ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘Hell or High Water’ holding fundraiser in Waco for Sheriff McNamara

Latest News

Mark Adams led the Red Raiders to a 27-10 record and a Sweet 16 bid in his first season as a...
Texas Tech suspends Coach Mark Adams
Dozens of Central Texas veterans walked, danced, and laughed their way across Waco Saturday in...
3rd Annual Silkies Invasion Hike
After closing operations in January of 2023 following multiple changes in ownership, the...
Central Texas community gets its newspaper back as new owner revives McGregor Mirror
The revival included three services on Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m.
Salvation Army of Bell County brings prayer to park
fastcast brazos river waco
Jillian's Sunday Fastcast