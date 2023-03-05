Salvation Army of Bell County brings weekend of prayer to Temple park

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - In February, a revival at Asbury University drew thousands to the small town of Wilmore, Kentucky and sparked similar religious events across the country. The prayer service lasted almost two weeks. Now Temple has become the latest city to join that list.

The Salvation Army of Bell County partnered with Running for Jesus Ministry to bring a revival to the Jones Park in Temple. The revival included three services on Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m.

The service attracted dozens to the Temple park and included songs and stories from the past of prayers being answered.

“I called the Salvation Army here, and the lady say, ‘yes we got plenty of rooms, come on down,’” one woman recalled.

Running for Jesus Ministry pastor Tyler Shackleford came down from Arkansas to lead the service. He said he is blessed to see many revivals popping up around the country.

”I believe all these revivals we’re seeing across the country is just God trying to prepare his people,” Shackleford said.

Officials from the Salvation Army of Bell County wanted to host this because they say the past few years have been tough.

”Things got extremely difficult for people during COVID,” Lt. David Beckham said. “History has shown that when times are tough people look up to God.”

So even once the songbooks are shut and the tent is torn down the pastor hopes folks carry this faith with them.

”I want God to show up and folks can see them for even years to come,” Shackleford said.

