Warm and spring-like for majority of the first full week of March

I think this weekend was one of those weekends where you couldn’t make a single complaint about the weather. We had cool but pleasant mornings, plenty of sunshine, a little breezy at times, with comfortably warm temperatures in the 70s to low 80s. Stronger south/southeast winds hang around into the start of the work week. We’re expecting to see more moisture return, which means our humidity levels are on the rise and we’ll lose those clear blue skies beginning on Monday. The warmer than normal streak of weather that kicked off over the weekend looks to continue into the majority of the upcoming work week. Forecast models bring a strong cold front through Central Texas by the end of the work week - Which is when we’re expecting to see cooler than normal temperatures return.

Clouds increase across Central Texas tonight and Monday looks to start out mostly cloudy with patchy dense fog and temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. For the afternoon, morning clouds will break up some and we should keep a mix of sun and clouds for the remainder of the day. Breezy south winds keep us warm with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s for the afternoon. Again, the warmer than normal streak of weather continues this week. Highs Tuesday through Thursday look to stay in the upper 70s to low 80s - That’s around 10° warmer than normal for this time of the year.

You may remember us talking last week about two different cold fronts moving into Central Texas for the upcoming work week. Forecast models have backed off from moving the first of those fronts into our area, but we’re still expecting the second front to arrive later this week, and it looks to bring a significant cool down to Central Texas and bring back that winter-feel. The front looks to move in sometime late Thursday into Friday - Forecast models haven’t nailed down the exact timing of this system. Now the 1st cold front that we thought would move into our area on Tuesday - Will be stalled just to our north, close to the Red River and Metroplex. We’re going to stay on the warm and muggy side of the front. Since the front stays to our north, rain chances also remain to our north for Tuesday and Wednesday. We may see stray light showers in Central Texas since we’ll have moisture in place - But the better measurable rain chances look to stay to our north. The second front will be stronger and bring us our best rain chance for the week. Scattered showers and storms look to move across our area Thursday into Friday. Just like the timing of this system, our forecast models are also not in good agreement with how much rain will fall in Central Texas. One of our models quickly moves the system through, only allowing trace amounts to around a quarter-inch with higher amounts to our north. Our other model suggests the front won’t move through our area as fast and will allow 0.25 to an inch of rain in our area with higher amounts also to our north. Right now, the chance for severe weather looks low but more updates to come. We’ll continue to fine tune this rain forecast over the next few days.

We know cooler than normal weather looks to return by the end of the week, but models are unsure on just how big the cool down is going to be. We should see temperatures drop back into the 60s for Friday and Saturday. We may see temperatures warm briefly into the 70s for next Sunday ahead of another front. This front may move in by the start of the week and bring back cooler than normal temperatures and rain. This is still pretty far away - So you can expect more updates on this as well. The Climate Prediction Center has cooler than normal temperatures for a big chunk of the nation into the middle of March. So don’t be fooled by this warmth and put those jackets away just yet! And just a heads up! Next weekend is time change weekend! We SPRING FORWARD next Sunday, March 12th at 2 AM as Daylight Saving Time begins. Yes that does mean we lose an hour of sleep, but our days will begin to grow longer and longer until June! Our sunset time on Sunday is 6:29 and next week the sun will set at 7:34!

