Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Community Calendar
Submit a Story
Contact Us
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good

2 men arrested for stealing mail from USPS outgoing mailbox

Angel Oviedo, 17, and Luis Lozano, 27
Angel Oviedo, 17, and Luis Lozano, 27(Justin Dorsey)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two men were arrested after College Station police say they repeatedly stole mail from a USPS drop box.

Police say after a lengthy investigation security cameras caught Angel Oviedo, 17, and Luis Lozano, 27, walking up to a locked outgoing-mail receptacle and after two minutes leave with a bag later determined to contain mail.

After a short chase police arrested the men.

They were found with 117 pieces of “individual mail with 76 different return addresses,” and a counterfeit mailbox key.

Both men are charged with evading arrest and mail theft. Police records show they are being held on $11,000 bonds.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Elaine Smith, 34, who was a prosecutor in McLennan County before taking a similar job in...
Assistant district attorney from Williamson County suspended after DWI wreck in Hewitt
Colbin John Wright
Habitual offender sentenced to 99 years in prison after high-speed chase in Central Texas
A Tornado Watch has been issued for the eastern half of Central Texas until 10 pm
A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of Central Texas
Alexis Garza, 15, and Legond Garza, her newborn son
Austin police looking for teen mom who ran away from state facility with newborn son
Taylor Sheridan, who wrote the screenplays for the films “Sicario” and “Hell or Highwater” and...
Writer-director behind ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘Hell or High Water’ holding fundraiser in Waco for Sheriff McNamara

Latest News

(MGN graphic)
Dallas police: 14-year-old arrested for shooting death of teen in Lake Highlands
fastcast sunset Central Texas
Jillian's Monday Fastcast
Baylor University
Baylor School of Law deemed ‘not in compliance’ by American Bar Association
Tanner Horner has been indicted on murder and kidnapping charges in the December 2022 death of...
Tanner Horner pleads not guilty to kidnapping, killing 7-year-old Athena Strand