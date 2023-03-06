2 men arrested for stealing mail from USPS outgoing mailbox

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two men were arrested after College Station police say they repeatedly stole mail from a USPS drop box.

Police say after a lengthy investigation security cameras caught Angel Oviedo, 17, and Luis Lozano, 27, walking up to a locked outgoing-mail receptacle and after two minutes leave with a bag later determined to contain mail.

After a short chase police arrested the men.

They were found with 117 pieces of “individual mail with 76 different return addresses,” and a counterfeit mailbox key.

Both men are charged with evading arrest and mail theft. Police records show they are being held on $11,000 bonds.

