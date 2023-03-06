Advertise
Baylor basketball set for Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City

By Chad Vautherine
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Big 12 Conference announced the schedule of the conference tournaments that will be taking place this week in Kansas City.

The Baylor men, who secured the fourth seed in the tournament, will turn around and play Iowa State on Thursday, March 9 at 11:30 a.m., the team they just lost to this past Saturday in their final regular season game.

The women, who enter the tournament as the sixth seed, will also play Iowa State, with their first game tipping off at on Friday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m.

The men’s tournament will be held at the T-Mobile Center while the women will compete for the Big 12 title in the Municipal Auditorium.

