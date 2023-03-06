Baylor softball walks it off in eight, beats Texas A&M, 2-1

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After four and a half innings of scoreless softball, Amber Toven stepped up to the plate with two runners on, ready to end the long weekend of softball. Toven delivered in the bottom of the eighth inning, driving in Taylor Strain with a single up the middle to beat the Texas A&M Aggies, 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at Getterman Stadium.

Darianna Orme, the winning pitcher, improved to 6-1 on the year, while A&M’s Emily Leavitt took the loss for Aggies. Baylor beat A&M, scoring their first run in the first and their second run in the last inning, while collecting seven hits, committing one error, and leaving five on base.

Shaylon Govan started things off for the Bears in the bottom half of the first inning. She ripped a double to the right-center gap, driving in Toven to take a 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the second, the Bears threatened to add on to the lead with nobody out. With Ana Watson standing on third, Shannon Vivoda flew out to left field. Watson tagged up but was thrown out at the plate by Aggie left fielder Keely Williams. The double play proved to stop the charge for the Bears, as the Aggies went on to tie the game up at one after Morgan Smith drove in a run on an RBI infield single.

The game stayed tied at one until the bottom of the eight inning, when Toven walked it off, giving the Bears their third win of the weekend.

Baylor improved to 17-2 on the year. They’ll leave Waco for the first time since Feb. 12, as they head to California to play in the Long Beach/Cal State Fullerton Tournament with those two teams as well as Boston University, Columbia, and Loyola Marymount.

They play their first game of the tournament on Wednesday against Cal State Fullerton at Anderson Family Field, starting at 6 p.m. CT.

