Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Community Calendar
Submit a Story
Contact Us
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good

Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating

The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge Monday morning, March 6, officials said.(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The body of the Georgia man who went missing in Baton Rouge has been found, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Nathan Millard
Nathan Millard(Family members)

Police said Nathan Millard, 42, was found dead Monday, March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900 block of Scenic Hwy.

His body was found in a vacant lot, family members confirmed.

Police said Nathan Millard, 42, was found dead Monday, March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900...
Police said Nathan Millard, 42, was found dead Monday, March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900 block of Scenic Hwy.(WAFB)
Police said Nathan Millard, 42, was found dead Monday, March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900...
Police said Nathan Millard, 42, was found dead Monday, March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900 block of Scenic Hwy.(WAFB)
Police said Nathan Millard, 42, was found dead Monday, March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900...
Police said Nathan Millard, 42, was found dead Monday, March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900 block of Scenic Hwy.(WAFB)
Police said Nathan Millard, 42, was found dead Monday, March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900...
Police said Nathan Millard, 42, was found dead Monday, March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900 block of Scenic Hwy.(WAFB)

Millard was reported missing while on a business trip in Baton Rouge. He was from Walton County, Ga.

Millard was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at Happy’s Irish Pub on Third Street in the downtown area, officials said.

RELATED: Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released

Texas EquuSearch said law enforcement got a call early this morning from someone driving by who smelled a foul odor. They said the body was supposedly rolled in carpet, covered in plastic.

Millard’s cause of death is unknown at this time pending autopsy results, according to officials.

This is an ongoing investigation.

RELATED STORIES
REPORT: BRPD searching for missing Ga. man last seen in downtown BR on a business trip
Walton County native reported missing in Louisiana

This is a developing story. Please check back in for more details.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing man.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Elaine Smith, 34, who was a prosecutor in McLennan County before taking a similar job in...
Assistant district attorney from Williamson County suspended after DWI wreck in Hewitt
A Tornado Watch has been issued for the eastern half of Central Texas until 10 pm
A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of Central Texas
Colbin John Wright
Habitual offender sentenced to 99 years in prison after high-speed chase in Central Texas
Alexis Garza, 15, and Legond Garza, her newborn son
Austin police looking for teen mom who ran away from state facility with newborn son
Taylor Sheridan, who wrote the screenplays for the films “Sicario” and “Hell or Highwater” and...
Writer-director behind ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘Hell or High Water’ holding fundraiser in Waco for Sheriff McNamara

Latest News

Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport
Killeen-Fort Hood-Regional Airport to receive federal grant
Texas State Capitol in Austin.
Closing a critical loophole for gun background checks has gained bipartisan support in Texas
City of Waco releases budget simulator tool for residents
City of Waco releases budget simulator tool for residents’ input on Capital Improvement Programs
City of Waco releases budget simulator tool for residents' input
City of Waco releases budget simulator tool for residents
Schedule for Big 12 Tournament announced