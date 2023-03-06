City of Waco releases budget simulator tool for residents’ input on Capital Improvement Programs

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco recently launched the Balance the Budget Simulator to gather residents’ input on projects that will go into the budget proposal for the Capital Improvement Plan.

“What we’re trying to get is the feedback from the residents and the community of what is important to them,” City of Waco Director of Finance Nicholas Sarpy said. “As we craft our ‘24 budget, that we’re ensuring that we’re including things that are priority to them.”

The budget simulator tool allows residents in the Waco area to select from a number of different capital improvement programs within a budget of around $50 million.

The tool labels the 10 projects, gives a brief description and totals the projected cost of the program. Residents can choose the programs they prioritize within the budget and, then, rank the projects. There is also a section where residents can add their own project ideas and projected budgets.

“This is actually the first year we’ve used the prioritized function of the tool to do it a little bit differently to see which of the tools work best for our residents in the community,” Sarpy said.

The projects include street, neighborhood, sidewalk, bridge and safety improvements as well as fire station relocation and park developments. Some of the projects are condensed to cover a variety of smaller projects within the same category, such as the street improvement project.

The city has used similar tools for previous projects, and Sarpy asks residents to take a few minutes to utilize the tool and provide personal feedback on the projects.

“We want the residents to engage in the budget process because it’s taxpayer money that is part of this process,” he said. “So, we want them to have feedback and have say on how the budget is crafted and what goes into the budget.”

He said the city will include feedback from the results of the simulator along with feedback from city council and the city manager into a plan that will be proposed for the 2024 fiscal year budget.

Based on recent responses, residents have mostly prioritized the neighborhood and street improvement programs.

“That’s been something the community has expressed an interest in improving and what the team has done a really good job of doing over the last several years,” Sarpy said.

He said the city is still working on how they will choose the neighborhoods that they will improve. The project would improve the neighborhood’s roads, street lights, traffic lights and other necessary improvements.

“It really does help us craft the budget and to know what residents are providing,” Sarpy said. “We provide statistical information to council so that they know the residents are saying as well as city management, so it does help inform what goes into the annual budget and what we do.”

Sarpy said the tool closes around the third week of March.

