Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Community Calendar
Submit a Story
Contact Us
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good

Dallas police: 14-year-old arrested for shooting death of teen in Lake Highlands

(MGN graphic)
(MGN graphic)(MGN)
By RAEGAN SCHARFETTER
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A 14-year-old has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a teen in Lake Highlands last week.

Around 5:41 p.m. Feb. 28, officers responded to a shooting in the 7300 block of Skillman Street.

Police said a teenaged victim was shot at the location by the suspect, and later died from their injuries. Neither of their identities have been released.

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Elaine Smith, 34, who was a prosecutor in McLennan County before taking a similar job in...
Assistant district attorney from Williamson County suspended after DWI wreck in Hewitt
Colbin John Wright
Habitual offender sentenced to 99 years in prison after high-speed chase in Central Texas
A Tornado Watch has been issued for the eastern half of Central Texas until 10 pm
A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of Central Texas
Alexis Garza, 15, and Legond Garza, her newborn son
Austin police looking for teen mom who ran away from state facility with newborn son
Taylor Sheridan, who wrote the screenplays for the films “Sicario” and “Hell or Highwater” and...
Writer-director behind ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘Hell or High Water’ holding fundraiser in Waco for Sheriff McNamara

Latest News

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found more than 7 pounds of methamphetamine in a...
CBP Seizes a Traveler’s Carry-On Containing Over 7 Pounds of Meth
fastcast sunset Central Texas
Jillian's Monday Fastcast
Baylor University
Baylor School of Law deemed ‘not in compliance’ by American Bar Association
Angel Oviedo, 17, and Luis Lozano, 27
Houston men arrested for stealing mail from USPS outgoing mailbox in College Station