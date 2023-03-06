Killeen-Fort Hood-Regional Airport to receive federal grant

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen-Fort Hood-Regional Airport will be awarded a $5 million grant under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Terminal Program, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg recently announced.

The grant will be used to fund a complete LED retrofit of the entire airport campus, installation of a solar intergraded covered parking in the car rental parking area, as well as a portion of the short-term parking lot; and a covered walkway from the terminal to the car rental lot, according to Killeen Executive Director of Aviation Mike Wilson.

“This project will not only decrease Aviation’s operations budget by lowering our energy costs, but will also provide an upgrade to the customer experience by providing covered parking options at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport,” Wilson said. “This is a competitive grant that we had to compete for against a large number of airports across the county.”

Nearly $1 billion was awarded to 99 airports in the grants, which go into effect in the fiscal year 2023.

The funding is from the Airport Terminal Act, one of three aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The law provides $1 billion annually for five years for Airport Terminal Program grants.

