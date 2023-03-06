Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Community Calendar
Submit a Story
Contact Us
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good

Killeen-Fort Hood-Regional Airport to receive federal grant

Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport
Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport(Michael Cantu KWTX)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen-Fort Hood-Regional Airport will be awarded a $5 million grant under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Terminal Program, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg recently announced.

The grant will be used to fund a complete LED retrofit of the entire airport campus, installation of a solar intergraded covered parking in the car rental parking area, as well as a portion of the short-term parking lot; and a covered walkway from the terminal to the car rental lot, according to Killeen Executive Director of Aviation Mike Wilson.

“This project will not only decrease Aviation’s operations budget by lowering our energy costs, but will also provide an upgrade to the customer experience by providing covered parking options at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport,” Wilson said. “This is a competitive grant that we had to compete for against a large number of airports across the county.”

Nearly $1 billion was awarded to 99 airports in the grants, which go into effect in the fiscal year 2023.

The funding is from the Airport Terminal Act, one of three aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The law provides $1 billion annually for five years for Airport Terminal Program grants.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Elaine Smith, 34, who was a prosecutor in McLennan County before taking a similar job in...
Assistant district attorney from Williamson County suspended after DWI wreck in Hewitt
A Tornado Watch has been issued for the eastern half of Central Texas until 10 pm
A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of Central Texas
Colbin John Wright
Habitual offender sentenced to 99 years in prison after high-speed chase in Central Texas
Alexis Garza, 15, and Legond Garza, her newborn son
Austin police looking for teen mom who ran away from state facility with newborn son
Taylor Sheridan, who wrote the screenplays for the films “Sicario” and “Hell or Highwater” and...
Writer-director behind ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘Hell or High Water’ holding fundraiser in Waco for Sheriff McNamara

Latest News

Texas State Capitol in Austin.
Closing a critical loophole for gun background checks has gained bipartisan support in Texas
City of Waco releases budget simulator tool for residents
City of Waco releases budget simulator tool for residents’ input on Capital Improvement Programs
City of Waco releases budget simulator tool for residents' input
City of Waco releases budget simulator tool for residents
Schedule for Big 12 Tournament announced