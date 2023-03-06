New Texas House caucus focuses on improving state’s aging water infrastructure

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A new caucus in the Texas legislature is hoping to encourage other state lawmakers to invest some of the $32.7 billion surplus into improvements to the state’s water system.

A nonpartisan nonprofit called the Texas Water Foundation helped assemble the bipartisan House Water Caucus. Currently, the caucus is made up of 73 lawmakers from across the state of Texas.

The main goals are to serve as a platform to inform other legislators on the state’s water issues, elevate water as a public priority and inspire the next generation of water advocates or “water champions.”

“I do expect that the representatives are going to be thinking about the state of our water industry and what the various needs are now plus where there are opportunities for the state to make critical investments right now,” Texas Water Foundation CEO Sarah Schlessinger said.

Rep. Doc. Anderson R - Waco is one of the members serving on the water caucus. He told KWTX News 10 that with the caucus he wants to serve as a voice for both the urban and rural parts of McLennan County.

”If you take some of those smaller communities, you may have a mayor and city council who don’t have the HR to look into regulations and that sort of thing,” Rep. Anderson said.

The state of Texas currently has a population of just over 30,029,572 residents. If migration continues at that growth rate, the state could reach 40 million residents as soon as 2049.

Schlessinger said that population growth could put more stress on the state’s aging water infrastructure.

”I think for Central Texas thinking about the water that we have available and where we can find efficiencies with the water that is already there and the infrastructure that is being maintained is really going to be key,” Schlessinger said.

The House Water Caucus is also expected to look into whether anything can be done to reduce the number of boil notices across the state.

“A lot of times those boil notices are occurring because you have a lack of pressure going through the pipes,” Schlesinger said.

