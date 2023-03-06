Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates National Oreo Day with cake giveaway

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is helping celebrate OREO’s 111th birthday with a cake giveaway at all locations across North America.

The first 111 guests at each bakery at 1:11 p.m. Mar. 6 will receive a free OREO Cookies & Cream Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cake.

OREO Cookies & Cream features Nothing Bundt Cakes’ classic white cake baked with OREO Cookie pieces and crowned with Nothing Bundt Cakes’ signature cream cheese frosting. Guests can enjoy the new flavor in all sizes, including bite-sized Bundtinis®, miniature Bundtlets and eight- or 10-inch Bundt Cakes.

“We couldn’t think of a sweeter partnership than bringing together our recipe with the iconic OREO cookie,” said Nothing Bundt Cakes Chief Marketing Officer Angie Eckelkamp. “We know our guests will enjoy two favorite treats in one as they celebrate their special moments or those ‘just because’ times with our exciting new featured flavor.”

The company will also have the special cake through March 26, at all Nothing Bundt Cakes bakeries while supplies last.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.