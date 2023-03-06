Severe weather awareness week begins

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas is no stranger to severe weather and it can happen at any time of the year, but we’re fast approaching what is our traditional severe weather season which runs from roughly mid-March through mid-June. The National Weather Service office in Fort Worth’s severe weather awareness week is this week, and we’re taking the time to bring you a deep dive into the severe weather hazards Central Texans may face over the coming months. The first topic this week is about having an emergency preparedness plan, receiving warning information, and creating a disaster preparedness kit.

How will you know when severe weather strikes?

Weather information in the United States comes from many different (both reliable and unfortunately unreliable) sources. Your daily forecast could come from a television station, like KWTX, a website, newspaper, a national for-profit weather company, like The Weather Channel, or from the National Weather Service.

Since severe weather strikes Central Texas at all hours of the day, one of your main sources of weather information, like our television forecasts, may not be able to alert you at night. That’s why we always say to have multiple ways of receiving weather alerts.

The easiest way to receive severe weather alerts is through our FREE KWTX Weather App. You can download this app on the App Store or Google Play store by searching KWTX Weather. When you open the app for the first time, be sure you select “follow me” so the app will alert you to any severe weather regardless of where you may be in the country. After opening the app, click the three-line “sandwich” menu on the top right of your screen and select “Settings”. Make sure “Station Notifications” are turned on to receive your daily video forecast and pre-storm severe weather information. Below that selection is “Weather Notification Types”. By default, most of the alerts are turned ON, but you can select each type of weather alert individually. If you only want to receive tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings, click the arrow next to the “Severe” category and make sure those two are checked. Take the time to go through the list and customize the alerts the way that you want. Our App will warn you of all types of weather hazards including such things as heat advisories and wind advisories. If you prefer to not receive the less urgent pushes, be sure to switch off that warning or deselect it.

If you click on the city you see at the top of the KWTX Weather App, you'll be taken to the location screen. Make sure that "follow me" has a bell icon next to it to receive severe weather alerts. If there's no bell icon, click the three dot icon on the right and click "Enable Notifications". You can also set up other cities and towns across the country for easy access to the forecast elsewhere in the United States. If you want, you can even turn severe weather alerts for that location on too. (KWTX)

Be sure to click the "Settings" icon to be able to change the types of severe weather warnings you receive. (KWTX)

We’re always going to advocate for our Weather App, but that’s only one way of receiving weather warnings. Warnings will be displayed at all hours of the day on your television if you’re watching KWTX, on our website, and through the National Weather Service at weather.gov. No matter how you get your severe weather information, make sure you have at least one way to receive the alerts at night. If you rely on switching on the television when you hear thunder or outdoor warning sirens, what happens if the power goes out? Another great way to receive a warning overnight is through a weather radio. While the technology is a little bit dated, weather radios will still immediately warn you of any severe weather hazard within your county at all hours of the night.

What will you do when severe weather strikes?

It’s vitally important to make sure you know how to receive severe weather alerts, but it’s equally as important to know what to do leading up to and immediately after a storm moves through. Just in the same way that your family, place of business, or school may have escape routes for fires, your family should also have a plan for severe weather.

The most important piece of planning for severe weather is to create a designated severe weather saferoom. When a severe thunderstorm warning or a tornado warning especially is issued, you and your family will need to move to the most interior portion of your house on the lowest floor and put as many windows and doors between you and the outside as possible. The best location is usually a bathroom, interior closet, or interior hallway. In tomorrow’s severe weather topic, covering tornadoes, we’ll go into a bit more detail on what you should do if you’re outside of the home with a tornado bearing down.

Severe weather can strike at any point of the year and at any time of the day. It's vital to know where the safest place is to be in your home when severe weather strikes. Put as many doors between you and the outside as possible and get on the lowest floor of your home. The safest places are usually hallways, closets, bathrooms, and under staircases. (KWTX)

After severe weather moves through, power will likely be off, 4G and 5G wireless internet services may be down, and you may not be able to call out on landlines or cell phones. Parents, come up with a plan on what to do if your family gets separated after a severe thunderstorm and find a central meeting location that is NOT in your neighborhood but is close by. If a midday tornado impacts your neighborhood while everyone is at work or school, you may not be able to get access to your house. A gas station, grocery store, or other nearby location could be your meeting point after a disaster strikes.

It’s also a great idea to set up a good ol’ fashioned “phone tree” with your family and your neighbors. Each person can have a few people that they can call after a disaster to not only confirm that they are safe, but they can also help to get information to others about the safety of a loved one.

Create an emergency kit today!

For the same reasons that you’ll want to have a plan after a storm moves through, you’ll also want to have an emergency kit ready to go and in your designated severe weather safe room. If the power goes out, if phone service and internet service is cut, and if your vital needs are out of reach, your emergency kit could save your life after disaster strikes.

Your emergency kit is exactly that, yours! You can customize it however you may like depending on your household’s needs. Some of the most important things to have in your kit are extra cell phone chargers or external batteries, a flashlight with extra batteries, prescription medication, and a first aid kit. It’s also a great idea to have something to call for help like a whistle in case you become trapped in a safe room after a storm. A battery powered radio could also be a great part of your kit to receive emergency information after a disaster. You should also have blankets and helmets in your severe weather saferoom to protect your head from flying debris.

All Central Texans should keep an emergency kit in his/her severe weather safe place. An emergency kit doesn't need to have thousands of dollars of equipment in it to be effective, but plan your kit around what your household may need after a storm moves through if you're cut off from power, phone service, and internet. (NWS Fort Worth)

While Central Texans don’t need to have as in-depth of a disaster preparedness kit as coastal communities with days of water and non-perishable food, it’s not a terrible idea to have some in your kit.

