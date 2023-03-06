Spring-like weather hangs around, but a *small* taste of winter coming soon

It’s that time of the year, y’all. Yes, we’re changing the clocks forward one hour this weekend, but it’s also the time of year where we get treated to a “false Spring”. Our high temperatures should be at least 10° above average every day until Friday. From Friday into early next week, we’re expecting notable temperature swings every single day. Enjoy the early Spring weather today. We’ve seen a few extra clouds move in overnight and we’re expecting partly-to-mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. We’ll see more sunshine the deeper into the afternoon we get and that’ll boost our temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s for highs. It’ll be slightly cooler and slightly cloudier east of I-35 with more sunshine and less humidity west of I-35. The forecast doesn’t really change much Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll start out warmer in the low-to-mid 60s and we’ll see more clouds than sun, but high temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s again. Could we see a stray shower or two Tuesday or Wednesday? Sure, but rain chances stay near 10%.

Rain chances climb to 60% Thursday late-day and into Thursday night as our next cold front swings through. While it initially looked like Thursday’s front would plunge our temperatures into the 50s for highs and 30s for lows, it’s now expected to only drop our temperatures closer to average with a quick-warm up coming right away this weekend. Thursday’s forecast is about the same as the first part of the week with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies and a low chance of rain. Rain chances climb to 60% Thursday afternoon and evening as the front arrives. Severe storms are unlikely, but a stray strong storm could produce near 60 MPH wind gusts and some small hail as the front moves through.

Thursday’s front will move all the way through and drop our temperatures Friday, but we’re expecting some continuing rain Friday too. It may not be a traditional winter-like gloomy and rainy day, but occasional light showers will move through during the day before rain comes to a close in the afternoon. Thursday’s front will drop highs into the upper 60s, which is barely above average for this time of year, but breezy south winds will push temperatures back close to 80° Saturday! Another cold front moves through Sunday which will drop temperatures a bit Sunday into the low 70s and potentially bring us a few isolated weekend showers, but rain chances stay near 10% both Saturday and Sunday. The eastern U.S. is expected to feel the brunt of the weekend cold front with only a marginal temperature drop into the 60s Monday and Tuesday with morning lows in the 40s.

Don’t forget that this weekend is the time change weekend. Set your clocks ahead one hour Saturday night as you go to bed or, if you’re up late, you can watch 2 AM Sunday become 3 AM Sunday like magic!

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.