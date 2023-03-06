Temple family displaced following fire

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Temple family has been displaced from their home after firefighters responded to a fire Sunday.

Temple Fire and Rescue responded to the fire around 12:04 p.m. Mar. 5 at a residence in the 1616 block in East Downs, to reports of smoke inside a residence.

Upon arrival, crews found light smoke coming from the interior of the residence where they found fire damage was noted to the front room, with a few smoldering hotspots

According to firefighters, the rest of the home received smoke damage throughout.

Crews doused the embers and investigated for further fire extension.

No occupants were home at the time of the incident.

The family is currently working with Red Cross.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.