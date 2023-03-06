Texas pet alligator shocks Game Wardens during investigation

BUDA, Texas (KSAT) - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department officials have different a seven-alligator in a woman’s yard in the Austin area.

While they were investigating another case in Buda, they learned the woman was keeping it as a pet but did not have the proper permits to keep the alligator.

She told Game Wardens she had been caring for it for over two decades.

“She did take it a little bit tough but she does still have to follow all of the rules and regulations in the state,” said Joann Garza, Game Warden.

Texas law allows people to keep alligators if they are farming, educating, or using them for zoological reasons. She told investigators she was volunteering at the Animal World and Snake Farm Zoo in New Braunfels when she told the alligator egg.

“Alligators will have a nest of 50, 60 eggs at a time. So it would have been very easy for someone to take an egg or a hatchling home just kind of without anyone noticing,” said Jarrod Forthman with thAnimal World & Snake Farm.

The alligator is healthy and well taken care of, but has outgrown the space the woman provided.

The Gator was recovered and returned to Animal World and Snake Farm

“You know, my heart goes out to her and we’re going to give it a good home,” said Forthman.

The woman will face up to $1,000 in fines and fees for illegally having an alligator. Charges for stealing the egg are past the statute of limitations, but she can always visit the alligator here at the animal world

Copyright 2023 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.