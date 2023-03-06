Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Community Calendar
Submit a Story
Contact Us
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good

Texas pet alligator shocks Game Wardens during investigation

By Camelia Juarez
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUDA, Texas (KSAT) - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department officials have different a seven-alligator in a woman’s yard in the Austin area.

While they were investigating another case in Buda, they learned the woman was keeping it as a pet but did not have the proper permits to keep the alligator.

She told Game Wardens she had been caring for it for over two decades.

“She did take it a little bit tough but she does still have to follow all of the rules and regulations in the state,” said Joann Garza, Game Warden.

Texas law allows people to keep alligators if they are farming, educating, or using them for zoological reasons. She told investigators she was volunteering at the Animal World and Snake Farm Zoo in New Braunfels when she told the alligator egg.

“Alligators will have a nest of 50, 60 eggs at a time. So it would have been very easy for someone to take an egg or a hatchling home just kind of without anyone noticing,” said Jarrod Forthman with thAnimal World & Snake Farm.

The alligator is healthy and well taken care of, but has outgrown the space the woman provided.

The Gator was recovered and returned to Animal World and Snake Farm

“You know, my heart goes out to her and we’re going to give it a good home,” said Forthman.

The woman will face up to $1,000 in fines and fees for illegally having an alligator. Charges for stealing the egg are past the statute of limitations, but she can always visit the alligator here at the animal world

Copyright 2023 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Elaine Smith, 34, who was a prosecutor in McLennan County before taking a similar job in...
Assistant district attorney from Williamson County suspended after DWI wreck in Hewitt
A Tornado Watch has been issued for the eastern half of Central Texas until 10 pm
A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of Central Texas
Colbin John Wright
Habitual offender sentenced to 99 years in prison after high-speed chase in Central Texas
Taylor Sheridan, who wrote the screenplays for the films “Sicario” and “Hell or Highwater” and...
Writer-director behind ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘Hell or High Water’ holding fundraiser in Waco for Sheriff McNamara

Latest News

The Gator was recovered and returned to Animal World and Snake Farm
Texas woman raises alligator for two decades
Baylor softball walks it off, beats A&M, 2-1
Currently, the bipartisan House Water Caucus is made up of 73 lawmakers from across the state...
New Texas House caucus focuses on improving state’s aging water infrastructure
The suspect is described to be a Black man, around 5 feet 9 inches, 160 pounds, shaved head...
Killen Police search for suspect in Star Mart aggravated robbery