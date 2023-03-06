Advertise
Walker County man charged with murder after turning himself in

Lawrence Cobb, 59
Lawrence Cobb, 59(Walker County Sheriff's Office)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A Walker County man was charged with murder, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called around 8 p.m. on Friday to a disturbance in the 20 block of Ashworth Road. A woman was found dead at the location. As deputies investigated, Lawrence Cobb, 59, was identified as a suspect. He eventually turned himself in to the sheriff’s office and confessed to the crime.

Cobb is charged with murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

