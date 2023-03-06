Warm weather for most of the week - But the crazy temperature swings continue

It was definitely feeling more muggy across Central Texas today. One thing that changed Monday that we didn’t see a lot over the weekend was clouds. Clouds built back into the area Sunday night and were slow to clear throughout the day, but ended up clearing out for the afternoon. Highs Monday were back into the upper 70s and low 80s. Overnight - Low clouds will surge back into our area. Tuesday morning will be muggy, cloudy, with some fog in the area as well. Temperatures as you head to work and school look to be down in the low to mid 60s.

We’re really not expecting to see much change in our forecast for the first half of the work week. The warmer than normal and muggy conditions will stick around into Wednesday. Our mornings Tuesday and Wednesday, will start out in the low to mid 60s and afternoons will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s. Mornings will also feature overcast skies and evensome dense fog. The sun will slowly burn off some of those clouds for the afternoons. The better chances for rain Tuesday and Wednesday will stay to our north where a stalled front will be located. Since we’ll have moisture in place, we can’t rule out a stray shower or two, but coverage will be very spotty for our area. We’ll have to watch that frontal boundary though as it will be placed just to our north and northwest. Temperatures will be much cooler behind that boundary and we may see it slip into our northwestern counties on Wednesday - Which could bring a wild temperature difference across Central Texas. But as the end of the work week arrives - We’re ALL expecting a brief cool down to return.

Changes start to unfold on Thursday as our next cold front winds through. The air is not as cold as we were once forecasting last week. Now this front will drop our temperatures, but the cooler weather looks to be brief as we see a significant warm up into the weekend. The cold front looks to move through Central Texas late in the day Thursday into the overnight hours. That’ll bring back our best rain chance for the week. Scattered showers and storms look possible late Thursday afternoon and evening into Friday morning at least. Severe storms are unlikely, but a stray strong storm cannot be ruled out for gusty winds and small hail. Temperatures on Thursday stay similar to what we had in the beginning of the week - Lows in the 60s and highs around 80°. The cool down arrives Friday behind the front. Temperatures start out in the 50s and warm close to average into the upper 60s. We may see scattered showers continue into Friday afternoon. Strong south winds usher back in warm air and temperatures rebound back into the upper 70s and low 80s for Saturday afternoon - But hold on, because another cold front moves in on Sunday and brings back cooler air. Temperatures look to stay in the 70s for Sunday, but will drop even more into the 60s on Monday. That weekend front may bring in a few showers, but right now coverage looks to be minimal. More updates to come as models get into better agreement on these crazy temperature swings and rain. And here’s a heads up! Next weekend is time change weekend! We SPRING FORWARD next Sunday, March 12th at 2 AM as Daylight Saving Time begins. Yes that does mean we lose an hour of sleep, but our days will begin to grow longer and longer until June! Our sunset times this week will be around 6:30 p.m. but by Sunday the sun will set after 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.