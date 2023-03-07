Advertise
Baylor President meets with U.S. Senators

Dr. Linda Livingstone sits down with Senator John Cornyn (R-TX).
Dr. Linda Livingstone sits down with Senator John Cornyn (R-TX).(Office of U.S. Senator John Cornyn)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Washington, D.C. (KWTX) - Baylor University President Linda Livingstone, Ph.D. met with U.S. Senators, John Cornyn (R-TX) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) Tuesday to discuss multiple issues facing the university.

In a tweet, Cruz stated that he discussed navigating the future of NIL (name, image, likeness) in college athletics.

Dr. Livingstone was elected as the chair for the NCAA Board of Governors back on August 2, 2022.

According to a press release, Dr. Livingstone met with Cornyn “to discuss the university’s efforts on furthering the technology and manufacturing workforce and other priorities affecting Waco.”

