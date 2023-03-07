Baylor President meets with U.S. Senators

Washington, D.C. (KWTX) - Baylor University President Linda Livingstone, Ph.D. met with U.S. Senators, John Cornyn (R-TX) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) Tuesday to discuss multiple issues facing the university.

In a tweet, Cruz stated that he discussed navigating the future of NIL (name, image, likeness) in college athletics.

Today I met with @Baylor President and NCAA Board of Governors Chairwoman @LindaLlivings.



We had a productive meeting about what’s new at the university and navigating the future of NIL. pic.twitter.com/m1VHaZ8JWL — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) March 7, 2023

Dr. Livingstone was elected as the chair for the NCAA Board of Governors back on August 2, 2022.

According to a press release, Dr. Livingstone met with Cornyn “to discuss the university’s efforts on furthering the technology and manufacturing workforce and other priorities affecting Waco.”

