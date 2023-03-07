Advertise
Car crashes into Czech Stop in West

A car crashed into the Czech Stop building Monday evening.
A car crashed into the Czech Stop building Monday evening.(Brad Vaughn)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Clean-up is underway at the Czech Stop in West after a car crashed into the building Monday evening.

The West Police Department says an elderly person believed they hit the brakes in their vehicle, but hit the gas instead when the crash happened.

No injuries were reported.

Management says they are boarding up the building, but still plan to be open Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

