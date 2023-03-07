Car crashes into Czech Stop in West

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Clean-up is underway at the Czech Stop in West after a car crashed into the building Monday evening.

The West Police Department says an elderly person believed they hit the brakes in their vehicle, but hit the gas instead when the crash happened.

No injuries were reported.

Management says they are boarding up the building, but still plan to be open Tuesday morning.

