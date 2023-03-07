Advertise
Czech Stop closed after car crashes into building, bakery remains open

By Ally Kadlubar
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - The Czech Stop is closed Tuesday after a car crashed into the building Monday night; however, the Little Czech Bakery is open for business.

The window that the vehicle crashed into is boarded up, and a garbage bin is in front of the building. The Czech Stop doors are taped shut and locked.

The West Police Department says an elderly person believed they hit the brakes in their vehicle, but hit the gas instead causing the car to accelerate into the building.

No injuries were reported.

The Czech Stop and Little Czech Bakery are separated by a wall in the front with two separate entrances.

Customers were surprised to see the damages at their routine stop for Kolaches, gas and coffee.

“This is just my usual stop,” Jake Scott, a customer and commuter from Fort Worth to Waco, said. “I’ve been coming since the day the place opened, and I know the people here, and food is always good, and I don’t take customers anything else. This is what they want.”

Scott as well as many customers making their morning stops were concerned about the beloved bakery and business.

“I guess they wanted a drive through, and they didn’t get it, so they made their own drive through,” Scott joked after finding out what happened.

Customers were able to get their baked goods and gas, but the Czech Stop business is closed today as the business repairs interior and exterior damages.

The gas pumps are open but pay at the pump only.

The Czech Stop is a popular staple for the West community and many who drive on I-35 through West, bringing in customers from all over to try their kolaches and baked goods.

The business has been opened for decades, promoting the West community’s Czech heritage with featured Czech baked goods.

