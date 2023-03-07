Advertise
Killeen man finds his missing pitbull 1,500 miles away in New York

By Alex Fulton
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - After weeks went by and his missing pitbull never turned up, Killeen resident Kenneth Green was starting to give up. But a call with a New York-area code led him way up north.

On Jan. 26 Green arrived home from work and found his backyard gate open and his pitbull Bruassard missing.

”The neighbors usually bring him back if he gets out or gets lost and he never turned up,” Green told KWTX News 10.

Green began searching Central Texas for the beloved dog and posted 100 missing dog flyers around Copperas Cove, Killeen and Harker Heights.

”He’s a part of our family, so everybody was trying to make peace with it, but it was hard,” Green said. “You walk in the house and he’s not running up to you.”

Then five weeks after Bruassard went missing, Green got a call from the SPCA animal shelter in Niagara Falls, New York.

“They said, ‘we scanned his microchip and your information popped up,’” Green said. “I asked them to take a picture of him and I was like, ‘that’s him!’”

Green drove all the way from Texas to New York to pick up his furry friend from investigator John Bondi at the shelter. The detective said he found Bruassard roaming around the Village of Lewiston, which is a small retirement community outside Niagara Falls.

”For us to find an animal dumped in the Village of Lewiston that doesn’t happen very often at all,” Bondi said. “It was very different for us.”

Bruassard’s owner isn’t sure how the dog ended up so north, but he’s just thankful to have this reunion.

”I’ll put it like this, any word that has to deal with euphoria, that’s how I feel,” he said.

Green encourages everyone to microchip their pets, just in case they ever go missing.

