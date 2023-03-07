KISD Board of Trustees names Interim Superintendent

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen ISD Board of Trustees named current KISD Deputy Superintendent of Operations Megan Bradley, Interim Superintendent, at a special called meeting Monday night.

The appointment will go into effect starting on March 7, 2023.

Ms. Bradley has dedicated over 25 years to serving the students, employees, and families of Killeen ISD.

The vote follows the news of Northside ISD naming Superintendent Dr. John Craft as the lone finalist for the San Antonio area district last week.

Ms. Bradley is a highly respected administrator with a proven track record of successfully navigating the district through tumultuous times.

Before being named Deputy Superintendent of Operations, she was the Chief Financial Officer for 15 years, and prior to that, she was the Director for Financial Services/Controller.

She oversees the Business Services, Student Services, Transportation, Technology Services, School Nutrition, Facility Services, and Athletics Departments.

Ms. Bradley’s vast knowledge of the district’s policies, procedures, and organizational structure will provide stability for the district as the search for the new superintendent begins.

Board President Brett E. Williams said, “The Board of Trustees is confident in the skills of Ms. Bradley.

She will do an excellent job of leading Killeen ISD during this time of transition. We are grateful for her willingness to accept the challenge.”

Ms. Bradley is committed to maintaining the district’s mission, teach so that students learn to their maximum potential, and will continue to work closely with the school board, administrators, and employees to ensure Killeen ISD meets the needs of all students and recruits highly qualified educators.

Trustees discussed the process of searching for a superintendent, but no action was taken.

The agenda item will likely be discussed at Tuesday’s regularly scheduled board meeting.

