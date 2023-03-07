Waco police search for missing woman near East Waco Drive

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing woman.

Karen Hicks, 56, was last seen around 1 p.m. Mar. 6 in the 100 block of Choctaw Court.

Hicks is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, around 200 pounds and short red hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with black tights and black crocs.

According to police, she does take a few medications that she has not taken since she went missing.

If you have seen her please call 9-1-1 or 254-750-7500.

