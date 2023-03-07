Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

North America’s Second Peppa Pig Theme Park to Open in North Texas in 2024

Peppa Pig Theme Park Dallas/Fort Worth
Peppa Pig Theme Park Dallas/Fort Worth(PRNewswire)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - North America’s second Peppa Pig Theme Park set to open in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in 2024.

The all-new standalone theme park located in North Richland Hills will feature multiple rides, interactive attractions, themed playscapes and shows, all based on instantly recognizable locations from the globally popular brand.

Families will meet Peppa and her friends as they snort, giggle and play to build their first theme park memories together, according to the release.

“North Richland Hills is known for its family-friendly amenities and activities and we could not be more thrilled to add Peppa Pig Theme Park to the mix. This will be a great addition to our community,” said North Richland Hills Mayor Oscar Trevino. “Conveniently located next door to NRH2O Family Water Park, Peppa Pig Theme Park will bring more energy to an area already known as a destination for family fun. I’m certain it will provide unforgettable entertainment that keeps families coming back again and again.”

“The success of the Peppa Pig Theme Park has been phenomenal, and we are excited to embark on the journey again with our friends at Merlin to bring another park to the city of North Richland Hills, TX,” said Matt Proulx, Vice President Location Based Entertainment at Hasbro.   “Adding another Peppa Pig Theme Park for fans to experience continues our Blueprint 2.0 strategy of offering more meaningful ways for families to engage with our brands.  We cannot wait for more guests to create lifelong memories with Peppa and her friends.”

Fans and parents of future “little piggies” can be among the first to hear new details and get a sneak peek at all the new park will have to offer by signing up for the Peppa Pig Theme Park emails.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Elaine Smith, 34, who was a prosecutor in McLennan County before taking a similar job in...
Assistant district attorney from Williamson County suspended after DWI wreck in Hewitt
Colbin John Wright
Habitual offender sentenced to 99 years in prison after high-speed chase in Central Texas
A Tornado Watch has been issued for the eastern half of Central Texas until 10 pm
A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of Central Texas
Alexis Garza, 15, and Legond Garza, her newborn son
Austin police looking for teen mom who ran away from state facility with newborn son
Taylor Sheridan, who wrote the screenplays for the films “Sicario” and “Hell or Highwater” and...
Writer-director behind ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘Hell or High Water’ holding fundraiser in Waco for Sheriff McNamara

Latest News

Marian Fraser, 59, who owned and operated the Hilltop Drive facility for 24 years, is on trial...
Fatal overdose given to infant at Fraser’s day care, witnesses testify
Some folks have asked that their property tax late fees be waived due to delays and...
McLennan County taxpayers see relief for property tax bill late fees
Some folks have asked that their property tax late fees be waived due to delays and...
McLennan County taxpayers see relief for property tax bill late fees
Brown, who was set to stand trial on the murder charge Mar. 14, was indicted for murder in...
DA’s office dismisses murder charge in 2019 shooting death