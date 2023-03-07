Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Parents among 3 arrested after teen boy’s abandoned body found wrapped in blanket

A 16-year-old boy's parents and their roommate were arrested after his body was found in Kingman.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGMAN, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Two parents were arrested along with another man on Thursday in Arizona after police said a 16-year-old boy was found dead.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the teen’s parents, Amber-Leah Valentine and Jon Imes, called deputies on Feb. 25 and told them their son had run away from home and that they had seen him the day before.

Several days later, deputies were called out to an area near Anson Smith and Indian Canyon Road in Kingman for the report of a teenage boy’s body found wrapped in a blanket behind a stone wall.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they said they didn’t know the remains belonged to the missing-16-year-old.

Officials told KPHO that the road sees a lot of traffic, so it would be strange to leave a body near it.

The sheriff’s office said they were called by Valentine last Thursday to report that she had just freed her 14-year-old daughter from captivity by her roommates 34-year-old Richard Pounds and 39-year-old Shioban Gujda.

Investigators said Valentine and her daughter were taken to a hospital where the mother confessed that she and Imes had disposed of their son’s body behind the wall. Officers said she knew he was dead when the couple reported him missing.

Imes and Valentine were later arrested on various charges which included abandonment and concealing a dead body.

When investigators spoke with the 14-year-old daughter, she reportedly told them that Pounds had shot her in the eye with a BB gun. Deputies said she reported additional abuse that had happened to her while living in the house.

“Any call that we get that involves a child of any age is extremely disturbing,” Anita Mortensen, with the Mohave Sheriff’s Office, said. “Our deputies, our detectives, they are fathers, they’re mothers. They have their own kids and going to calls like this is always extremely disturbing that someone could do something or be in the same home as something like this that is happening to their own children.”

Pounds was arrested and booked for felony child abuse and aggravated assault. Gujda was questioned and released. An autopsy was conducted on the 16-year-old’s body, with the results pending.

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTRK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Elaine Smith, 34, who was a prosecutor in McLennan County before taking a similar job in...
Assistant district attorney from Williamson County suspended after DWI wreck in Hewitt
Colbin John Wright
Habitual offender sentenced to 99 years in prison after high-speed chase in Central Texas
A Tornado Watch has been issued for the eastern half of Central Texas until 10 pm
A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of Central Texas
Alexis Garza, 15, and Legond Garza, her newborn son
Austin police looking for teen mom who ran away from state facility with newborn son
Taylor Sheridan, who wrote the screenplays for the films “Sicario” and “Hell or Highwater” and...
Writer-director behind ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘Hell or High Water’ holding fundraiser in Waco for Sheriff McNamara

Latest News

President Joe Biden talks about health care during a visit to the Kempsville Recreation Center...
Joe Biden plans new taxes on the rich to help save Medicare
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
2 Americans dead, 2 rescued from violent Mexico kidnapping
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters...
In reversal, Biden weighs detaining migrant families
FILE - Rioters are seen at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Tucker Carlson amplifies Jan. 6 lies with GOP-provided video
How to file taxes for free
What you need to know to file your taxes for free