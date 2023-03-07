Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Shortages of asthma drug albuterol expected to get worse as supplier closes

Liquid albuterol is in short supply, and the shortage is only expected to get worse.
By Mandy Gaither
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Liquid albuterol is a medicine commonly used to treat people with breathing problems, but the drug has been in short supply, and the shortage is expected to get worse.

Albuterol has been on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s shortages list since October.

The shortage is expected to worsen following the shutdown of a major supplier to U.S. hospitals.

Dr. Juanita Mora, a national volunteer medical spokesperson for the American Lung Association, said the organization wants to get ahead of the problem before it becomes disastrous for many people.

“We want to make sure that everyone is prepared,” she said.

Products from the one remaining major domestic source of liquid albuterol are on backorder, and different areas are experiencing different supply issues.

At Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Ohio, the stock of the drug will depend on demand for the next few weeks.

Michael Storey, a medication use specialist at the hospital, said they continue to receive shipments periodically but unexpectedly.

“It’s ultimately something that we’re continuing to monitor to make sure we have the drug that is needed for our patients,” he said.

Mora said she is advising her patients to make sure their albuterol inhaler is on hand and not expired.

She said anyone who can’t find the liquid form of the medicine can use the inhaler instead.

Albuterol inhalers don’t seem to be impacted by the shortage at the moment.

“It works just as well at opening up the lungs, especially if there’s wheezing, shortness of breath, cough or inflammation of the airways,” Mora said.

Supply priority will be given to hospitals to treat those experiencing emergencies.

“If you already have albuterol in liquid form at home there’s no need to rush and get more,” Mora said.

The allergist said there are also other medications that can help. She said to talk to your doctor about options that are right for you.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Elaine Smith, 34, who was a prosecutor in McLennan County before taking a similar job in...
Assistant district attorney from Williamson County suspended after DWI wreck in Hewitt
Colbin John Wright
Habitual offender sentenced to 99 years in prison after high-speed chase in Central Texas
A Tornado Watch has been issued for the eastern half of Central Texas until 10 pm
A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of Central Texas
Alexis Garza, 15, and Legond Garza, her newborn son
Austin police looking for teen mom who ran away from state facility with newborn son
Taylor Sheridan, who wrote the screenplays for the films “Sicario” and “Hell or Highwater” and...
Writer-director behind ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘Hell or High Water’ holding fundraiser in Waco for Sheriff McNamara

Latest News

Police in California were called on a person dressed up as the "Scream" killer to promote the...
Multiple people call police on ‘suspicious’ person dressed in ‘Scream’ costume
In this courtroom sketch, Sayfullo Saipov, center, speaks with one of his defense attorneys...
Prosecutor seeks death for man in New York bike path attack
Police in California were called on a "suspicious person" dressed as the killer from the...
Multiple people call police on 'suspicious person' dressed in 'Scream' costume
KWTX@4: Planning for pregnancy - 3.7.23
KWTX@4: Planning for pregnancy - 3.7.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4 - 3.7.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4 - 3.7.23