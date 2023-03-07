Today’s severe weather awareness week topic covers tornadoes

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas is no stranger to severe weather and it can happen at any time of the year, but we’re fast approaching what is our traditional severe weather season which runs from roughly mid-March through mid-June. The National Weather Service office in Fort Worth’s severe weather awareness week is this week, and we’re taking the time to bring you a deep dive into the severe weather hazards Central Texans may face over the coming months. Yesterday was the “pre-game”, so to speak, covering disaster preparedness kits and ways to receive severe weather warnings. We’re getting into the thick of things today focusing on tornadoes.

What is a tornado and how does one form?

Central Texas is no stranger to tornadoes. From the 1953 Waco tornado, the first F5 tornado on record, to last year’s EF-3 tornado in Bell County, our area typically sees a few tornadoes every year. Most of the tornadoes that form are weak and short-lived, but some, like those listed above, can create wide paths of destruction.

Simply put, a tornado is a violently rotating column of air that stretches from a cloud to the ground.

The first and arguably most important ingredient for a tornado to form is wind shear. Wind shear helps to create rotation within the atmosphere as is formed either when there is a difference in wind speed as you go up in the atmosphere or, more frequently, when there is a difference in wind direction.

In a typical tornadic thunderstorm, winds at the surface are usually coming out of the south or southeast but shift above our heads to come from the southwest and eventually the west. The shifting winds allows for a thunderstorm to sustain itself and strengthen but a tornado won’t form until we get rotation or shifting winds closer to the surface.

Tornadoes require wind shear to form and when a rotating column of air is lifted vertically into a storm, the column can stretch down to the ground creating a funnel cloud and eventually a tornado. (KWTX)

Warm and gusty winds move warm and humid air into a thunderstorm while, on the other side of the storm, cooler winds aloft, called a downdraft, bring rain and hail to the surface. The sinking air creates turbulence near the ground and causes rotation near the surface. If the rotation near the ground is then tilted back up into the cloud, a tornado typically forms.

Tornadoes are rated on the Enhanced Fujita Scale

Prior to 2007, tornadoes were rated on what was called the Fujita Scale, named after a pioneer in tornado research Dr. Ted Fujita. The original Fujita scale was used to rate a tornado based on “the most severe damage to any well-built frame home.”

While revolutionary in it’s development, the Fujita scale didn’t account for the different types of material used in construction. Further research into tornado damage also revealed that the wind speeds used in the Fujita scale were overestimated and the wind speed damage threshold was lower than previously thought.

In comes the Enhanced Fujita Scale, officially made operational on February 1st 2007, which fixed some of the shortcomings with the original scale. Research into how intense winds impacted different types of construction helped to standardize different damage indicators in order to more accurately assess the wind speed of a tornado. For example, the total destruction of a mobile home requires a lower wind speed than the total destruction of a brick building and the Enhanced Fujita Scale accounts for that.

EF Rating 3 Second Gust (in MPH) Expected Damage EF-0 Up To 85 Light EF-1 86 - 110 Moderate EF-2 111 - 135 Considerable EF-3 136 - 165 Severe EF-4 166 - 200 Devastating EF-5 201+ Incredible

The EF-scale rates tornadoes from EF-0 to EF-5. Unless there is a verified measurement from within a tornado, the wind speeds on the scale are only estimates. An EF-0 tornado, while still damaging, has wind speeds up to 85 MPH with an EF-5 being classified as having winds of at least 201 MPH. The EF-scale has 28 different types of damage markers and you can find more information on how the National Weather Service uses damage markers here.

Which comes first, the tornado watch or warning?

If your KWTX weather app buzzes in the middle of the day and says “Tornado Watch”, would you know what to do? What if it said “tornado warning”? Understanding the differences between the two will not only help you stay prepared for severe weather but it could also save your life.

Do you know the differences between commonly used tornado terminology? A tornado watch typically comes first when conditions are favorable for tornado development. A tornado warning means that a tornado is imminent or occurring while a tornado emergency is only declared when a violent tornado poses an immediate threat to life and property. (KWTX, NWS)

Whenever you hear the term “watch”, be it a tornado, severe thunderstorm, winter storm, or otherwise, it means to “watch out” for that weather hazard. A tornado watch is issued whenever all of the ingredients for a tornado are in place and one could form over the next few hours. A tornado warning means that a tornado about to form or already has. If you hear the term warning, that means you should take action immediately to protect yourself from the incoming storm. Sometimes, the National Weather Service will say a tornado warning is a particularly dangerous situation. A PDS tornado warning means that a confirmed and potentially strong tornado is heading toward a more populated city. For example, the National Weather Service Office in Fort Worth has issued a Particularly Dangerous Situation Tornado Warning twice in recent history; one was issued for last year’s Salado tornado while the other was for the Franklin tornado.

If, God forbid, you ever hear the word tornado emergency, it’s exactly that, an emergency. While it’s exceedingly rare for a tornado emergency to be issued, the National Weather Service will use that terminology when there is a severe threat to human life caused by a confirmed violent tornado. If for whatever reason you don’t act when a tornado warning is issued, you absolutely need to during a tornado emergency.

It’s worthy to note that a tornado watch does not always preclude a tornado warning. If a thunderstorm has become tornadic when conditions aren’t favorable for tornadogenesis, a tornado warning would still be issued to alert you to the incoming severe weather!

I’m under a tornado warning. Now what?

Take action! While it is worthy to note that not all storms that become “tornado warned” actually produce a tornado, it means that the National Weather Service believes one could form quickly and you may not have a lot of time to act. It’s important to know before the storm where to go and what to do.

Severe weather can strike at any point of the year and at any time of the day. It's vital to know where the safest place is to be in your home when severe weather strikes. Put as many doors between you and the outside as possible and get on the lowest floor of your home. The safest places are usually hallways, closets, bathrooms, and under staircases. (KWTX)

The three safest places to be in your home whenever a tornado warning is issued is on the lowest level of your home either in a hallway, in a bathroom, or in a closet. Since not all homes are created the same, it’s important to know that your designated tornado safe space should be as far away from windows, doors, and the outside as possible, generally toward the center of your home. For some, this would be a closet but it could be a laundry room, bathroom, or even under a staircase.

We all don’t live in a single family home, but the idea is generally the same for apartment complexes. Apartment dwellers would also want to find a room farthest away from the outside but also on the lowest level too. If you don’t live on ground level, talk to your community management about where you could go in case of a tornado. You could even make friends with your downstairs neighbors.

While Central Texas doesn't have high-rise apartment complexes, if you live in a multistory building, it's important to get as far away from the outside as possible and to the lowest floor you can. (KWTX)

Manufactured or mobile homes are fairly common in Central Texas but they’re also unfortunately one of the most dangerous structures to be in during a tornado. If you live in a manufactured home or a mobile home, the safest place to be is actually not inside it. Tornado warnings typically come with around 10 to 15 minutes of lead time (although it can be shorter than that or much longer if a long-track tornado is on the ground), so figure out now where you can go within about five minutes of a tornado warning being issued. If your neighborhood has a community shelter, that should be your number one stop. If you live close to someone with a built-in storm shelter, see if they’ll let you use the shelter in case of a tornado. If you live in a manufactured home and are unable to find another shelter, the best place to be is as low to the ground as possible, as far away from windows and doors as possible, and with some sort of head protection, be it your covering your head with your hands in a fetal position or with a helmet.

While you can attempt to flee a tornado in a vehicle, it’s ill-advised. Texas tornadoes typically move from southwest to northeast, but that’s not always the case and you could find yourself driving directly into the storm and not away from it or you could end up in traffic. If you are stuck in a vehicle with an approaching tornado, the best course of action would be to get into a sturdy structure. Unfortunately, there’s only two other options at this point and neither of them are the greatest. If you can spot a ditch, culvert, or any sort of depressed land that is lower than the level of the road, pull the car over to the side of the road so as to not block other traffic, get into the ditch, and get into the fetal position until the tornado passes. If that’s not possible and a tornado is bearing down on you, the last best option would be to pull the car over, put your seatbelt on, and duck below the level of the windows. Cover your head with a blanket or any sort of cushion until the storm passes. Outrunning a tornado is quite risky, but some have been fortunate enough to survive a tornado in a vehicle.

One place that you absolutely do not want to be at in a tornado is under a bridge or an overpass. While it may seem like a safe structure, bridges and overpasses act as wind tunnels and will actually help to increase the speed of the winds. There aren’t any sort of structures to grab onto or to break the wind speeds, but the enhanced winds could also pick up parked vehicles and turn them into missiles.

Severe weather awareness week continues tomorrow as we focus on lightning!

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.