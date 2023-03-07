Unaccompanied Veteran Burial At The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas General Land Office will hold an Unaccompanied Veteran Burial Wednesday morning in Killeen.

U.S. Navy Seaman Apprentice James E. Bridgford will be buried at 11 a.m. Mar. 8 at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in the 11463 block of State Highway 195.

Born on April 15, 1949, Seaman Apprentice Bridgford served from December 1966 to April 1970. Seaman Apprentice Bridgford received the National Defense Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Star.

Seaman Apprentice Bridgford is not expected to have any next-of-kin attend his burial.

Seaman Apprentice Bridgford will receive military honors.

If no next-of-kin is present at the burial, a Veterans Land Board Representative will accept the United States flag on his behalf.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.