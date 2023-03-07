Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Unaccompanied Veteran Burial At The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery

Community invited to attend burial of unaccompanied U.S. Army Veteran.
Community invited to attend burial of unaccompanied U.S. Army Veteran.(Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas General Land Office will hold an Unaccompanied Veteran Burial Wednesday morning in Killeen.

U.S. Navy Seaman Apprentice James E. Bridgford will be buried at 11 a.m. Mar. 8 at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in the 11463 block of State Highway 195.

Born on April 15, 1949, Seaman Apprentice Bridgford served from December 1966 to April 1970. Seaman Apprentice Bridgford received the National Defense Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Star.

Seaman Apprentice Bridgford is not expected to have any next-of-kin attend his burial.

Seaman Apprentice Bridgford will receive military honors.

If no next-of-kin is present at the burial, a Veterans Land Board Representative will accept the United States flag on his behalf.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Elaine Smith, 34, who was a prosecutor in McLennan County before taking a similar job in...
Assistant district attorney from Williamson County suspended after DWI wreck in Hewitt
Colbin John Wright
Habitual offender sentenced to 99 years in prison after high-speed chase in Central Texas
A Tornado Watch has been issued for the eastern half of Central Texas until 10 pm
A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of Central Texas
Alexis Garza, 15, and Legond Garza, her newborn son
Austin police looking for teen mom who ran away from state facility with newborn son
Taylor Sheridan, who wrote the screenplays for the films “Sicario” and “Hell or Highwater” and...
Writer-director behind ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘Hell or High Water’ holding fundraiser in Waco for Sheriff McNamara

Latest News

KWTX@4: Planning for pregnancy - 3.7.23
KWTX@4: Planning for pregnancy - 3.7.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4 - 3.7.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4 - 3.7.23
Dr. Linda Livingstone sits down with Senator John Cornyn (R-TX).
Baylor President meets with U.S. Senators
The kid-themed park will feature family-friendly experiences and rides involving Universal...
North Texas city leaders to decide the fate of proposed Universal Studios park
Brady's Tuesday Evening FastCast