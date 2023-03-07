Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Up & down temperature trend due to several cold fronts

By Brady Taylor
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Warm and humid weather continues as we head into your Wednesday. Most of us will see highs back in the mid-to-upper 70s, but some of our northern counties may be a little cooler thanks to a very slow moving front. There is a lot of uncertainty on how far that front will move, but behind the front temperatures may only make it into the upper 60s. Another front is scheduled to arrive late in the day Thursday, but that front will actually push all the way through Central Texas. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday night and Friday morning as the front moves through. That front will also bring us a short lived cool down Friday, with highs only in the 60s.

Temperatures quickly jump back into the 70s this weekend, thanks to the return of breezy south winds. Yet another cold front will roll through our area on Sunday, pushing temperatures early next week back down into the 60s. We will jump back into the 70s Wednesday, but yet another cold front Thursday will dip the temperatures back down to end out next week. So long story short... We are going to see a roller coaster ride of temperatures over the next 10 days!

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Elaine Smith, 34, who was a prosecutor in McLennan County before taking a similar job in...
Assistant district attorney from Williamson County suspended after DWI wreck in Hewitt
Colbin John Wright
Habitual offender sentenced to 99 years in prison after high-speed chase in Central Texas
A Tornado Watch has been issued for the eastern half of Central Texas until 10 pm
A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of Central Texas
Alexis Garza, 15, and Legond Garza, her newborn son
Austin police looking for teen mom who ran away from state facility with newborn son
Taylor Sheridan, who wrote the screenplays for the films “Sicario” and “Hell or Highwater” and...
Writer-director behind ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘Hell or High Water’ holding fundraiser in Waco for Sheriff McNamara

Latest News

Stock imagery of a tornado
Today’s severe weather awareness week topic covers tornadoes
fastcast lake mostly sunny skies
Warmth and humidity continues ahead of a late-week front
Sean's Tuesday Fastcast
fastcast sunset Central Texas
Warm weather for most of the week - But the crazy temperature swings continue