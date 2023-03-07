Up & down temperature trend due to several cold fronts

Warm and humid weather continues as we head into your Wednesday. Most of us will see highs back in the mid-to-upper 70s, but some of our northern counties may be a little cooler thanks to a very slow moving front. There is a lot of uncertainty on how far that front will move, but behind the front temperatures may only make it into the upper 60s. Another front is scheduled to arrive late in the day Thursday, but that front will actually push all the way through Central Texas. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday night and Friday morning as the front moves through. That front will also bring us a short lived cool down Friday, with highs only in the 60s.

Temperatures quickly jump back into the 70s this weekend, thanks to the return of breezy south winds. Yet another cold front will roll through our area on Sunday, pushing temperatures early next week back down into the 60s. We will jump back into the 70s Wednesday, but yet another cold front Thursday will dip the temperatures back down to end out next week. So long story short... We are going to see a roller coaster ride of temperatures over the next 10 days!

