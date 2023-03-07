Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Verizon to raise prices on select plans

The Verizon logo outside a store, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Boston.
The Verizon logo outside a store, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Boston.(Charles Krupa | AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Your cell phone bill may be going up if you are a Verizon customer.

The company says it is raising prices on some of its older cell phone plans.

Verizon is hoping the price hike on older plans will be an incentive to get customers to switch to its newest 5G plan.

Plans facing a rate change include Beyond Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited 55+, Go Unlimited and Verizon Unlimited. The company is encouraging customers to upgrade to plans such as 5G Get More or 5G Start.

People who prefer to stay on their older plans will have to pay $2 more a month.

The change takes effect on April 10.

AT&T took similar action last year, raising rates on some of its older plans as well.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Elaine Smith, 34, who was a prosecutor in McLennan County before taking a similar job in...
Assistant district attorney from Williamson County suspended after DWI wreck in Hewitt
Colbin John Wright
Habitual offender sentenced to 99 years in prison after high-speed chase in Central Texas
A Tornado Watch has been issued for the eastern half of Central Texas until 10 pm
A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of Central Texas
Alexis Garza, 15, and Legond Garza, her newborn son
Austin police looking for teen mom who ran away from state facility with newborn son
Taylor Sheridan, who wrote the screenplays for the films “Sicario” and “Hell or Highwater” and...
Writer-director behind ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘Hell or High Water’ holding fundraiser in Waco for Sheriff McNamara

Latest News

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell prepares to testify before the House Financial Services...
Powell: Rate hikes could accelerate if economy stays strong
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
2 kidnapped Americans found dead in Mexico, 2 others alive
Mildred Linder’s friends said the determined woman had many talents and even designed her own...
Woman celebrating 106th birthday still loves her coffee
Former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump meet with Former President Barack Obama and...
Michelle Obama opens up about Trump’s inauguration in new podcast