Warmth and humidity continues ahead of a late-week front

If y’all enjoyed yesterday’s weather, you’ll probably enjoy today’s weather too. The biggest change will be the addition of morning fogginess. Fog is going to be fairly widespread this morning but the fog won’t be terribly dense except for in some spots east of I-35. Morning temperatures in the low 60s along and west of I-35 are actually closer to 70° east of I-35 where higher humidity is settling. Fog hangs around through about mid-morning with the lingering clouds departing later this afternoon. While unlikely, there’s certainly a chance for a stray shower or two popping up mid-morning too. With some returning late-day sunshine, we’re expecting highs to warm back into the upper 70s and low 80s. Today’s forecast carries over to Wednesday and most of Thursday too with temperatures in the 60s for the morning hours while highs reach the upper 70s and low 80s late in the day. Fog may not be as widespread Wednesday or Thursday either.

Most of Thursday’s weather will be the same as today, but an approaching cold front will pick the wind speeds up. Winds will gust as high as 25 MPH as the front arrives and there’s about a 20% chance of a stray shower or storm late in the afternoon. The highest rain chances, closer to 70%, arrive after sunset and close to midnight as the front pushes through. We’ll see a broken line of rain and likely non-severe thunderstorms. The storms could wake you up and produce around 40 MPH wind gusts along with some heavy downpours, but we’re not expecting much more than that. The front itself brings with it a high chance for rain and it could drop upwards of a half-inch of rain in spots, but some spots could even see more rain after the front clears the area. Some scattered light showers will hang around on Friday and could bring another tenth-inch of rain to the area.

Temperatures behind Friday’s front will drop into the mid-60s, but the cooler-than-normal temperatures won’t last long because we’ll see north winds switch to the south this weekend ahead of another cold front! Temperatures will reach the low-to-mid 70s Saturday and Sunday. Some forecast model data is hinting at a few scattered light showers falling locally but we’re keeping rain chances near 10% for now. Sunday’s front will clear the area late in the day and drop our highs into the 60s again Monday and Tuesday with returning low 70s later in the week. We’ll again have to keep an eye on a sneaky storm system that could drop some rain early in the week, but the better rain chances are expected to arrive Thursday or Friday as a storm system barrels across the Plains. The storm system late next week could produce severe weather, but it’s a bit too early for specifics on that and it’s more likely than not that the best severe weather chances will stay to our north.

