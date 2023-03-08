Advertise
10 Things To Do: March 11-12

By Lauren Westbrook
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We’re getting you ready for the weekend with 10 things to do in central Texas! Click the hyperlinks below to learn more about the events.

1. 8th Street Market

2. Spring at the Silos

3. Downtown Temple Market on the Square

4. Carol Montag in Concert - Salado

5. Baylor Baseball vs Mercer - Saturday & Sunday

6. Spring Break Round Up

7. Texas Tech Bell County Centennial Celebration

8. Cameron Park Zoo Scavenger Hunt

9. Dr Pepper Paranormal Experience

10. Elite Barrel Race

