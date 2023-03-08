Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Affidavit: Killeen woman uses boyfriend’s truck to internally runover his ex-girlfriend

Chakria Dominque Lee, 35,
Chakria Dominque Lee, 35,(Bell County Jail)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen woman has been arrested in connection to a the hit and run death of a woman in December of 2022.

Chakria Dominque Lee, 35, has been charged with aggravated assault of a deadly weapon and is being held on a $1 million bond in the Bell County Jail.

Killeen Police responded on Dec. 4, 2022 to a pedestrian vs. vehicle in the area of Fort Hood Street and West Lane where it was reported the victim was hit intentionally and the suspect fled the scene.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim lying on the street where CPS was being performed by a witness.

According to the affidavit obtained by KWTX, the witness reported a truck was driving circles near Fort Hood Street and West while he was driving on Fort Hood Street. As he got closer, he saw the truck hit the victim and take off from the scene.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Other witnesses include two passengers in the victims vehicle including the victim’s son who stated that the truck was driven by Lee who was the girlfriend of his father and the truck belonged to his father.

“The story as told started as the witnesses’ father’s house after the man was arrested and his other came to pick him up when Lee got upset at them. As thry left, they realized the truck driven by Lee was following them,” said the affidavit.

The victim stopped at a parking lot to see why Lee was following her and proceeded to grab a bat out the trunk as Lee turned into the lot.

“The victim was either holding onto the truck or being dragged by the truck at some point, was able to get away from the truck and run across Ft. Hood Street to get away from Lee.” said the affidavit.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colbin John Wright
Habitual offender sentenced to 99 years in prison after high-speed chase in Central Texas
A Tornado Watch has been issued for the eastern half of Central Texas until 10 pm
A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of Central Texas
Amanda Elaine Smith, 34, who was a prosecutor in McLennan County before taking a similar job in...
Assistant district attorney from Williamson County suspended after DWI wreck in Hewitt
Green drove all the way from Texas to New York to pick up his pitbull from the SPCA animal...
Killeen man finds his missing pitbull 1,500 miles away in New York
Taylor Sheridan, who wrote the screenplays for the films “Sicario” and “Hell or Highwater” and...
Writer-director behind ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘Hell or High Water’ holding fundraiser in Waco for Sheriff McNamara

Latest News

A recent notice from their property managers may force the Optimist Club Thrift Store of...
Copperas Cove nonprofit thrift store benefitting families, children risks closing
Haven Barker, 8, was last seen at 8 a.m. Mar. 7 in the 200 block of Anderson Lane with...
Amber Alert placed for 8-year-old East Texas girl
FastCast
Brady's Thursday Evening FastCast
KWTX@4: Spring Fun at the Library - 3.8.23
KWTX@4: Spring Fun at the Library - 3.8.23