Affidavit: Killeen woman uses boyfriend’s truck to internally runover his ex-girlfriend

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen woman has been arrested in connection to a the hit and run death of a woman in December of 2022.

Chakria Dominque Lee, 35, has been charged with aggravated assault of a deadly weapon and is being held on a $1 million bond in the Bell County Jail.

Killeen Police responded on Dec. 4, 2022 to a pedestrian vs. vehicle in the area of Fort Hood Street and West Lane where it was reported the victim was hit intentionally and the suspect fled the scene.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim lying on the street where CPS was being performed by a witness.

According to the affidavit obtained by KWTX, the witness reported a truck was driving circles near Fort Hood Street and West while he was driving on Fort Hood Street. As he got closer, he saw the truck hit the victim and take off from the scene.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Other witnesses include two passengers in the victims vehicle including the victim’s son who stated that the truck was driven by Lee who was the girlfriend of his father and the truck belonged to his father.

“The story as told started as the witnesses’ father’s house after the man was arrested and his other came to pick him up when Lee got upset at them. As thry left, they realized the truck driven by Lee was following them,” said the affidavit.

The victim stopped at a parking lot to see why Lee was following her and proceeded to grab a bat out the trunk as Lee turned into the lot.

“The victim was either holding onto the truck or being dragged by the truck at some point, was able to get away from the truck and run across Ft. Hood Street to get away from Lee.” said the affidavit.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.