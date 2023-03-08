Advertise
Amber Alert placed for 8-year-old East Texas girl

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLDSPRING, Texas (KWTX) - An Amber Alert has been placed for an adducted 8-year-old girl in East Texas.

Haven Barker, 8, was last seen at 8 a.m. Mar. 7 in the 200 block of Anderson Lane with Charles Estep, 50, in Coldspring.

Barker is described as a white girl who is 4 feet 5 inches, 60 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes.

Estep is described as a Native American man who is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen driving a black 2015 Honda Accord with Texas License plates PYS4575.

Law enforcement believe the child to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information is to call the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at 936-642-1424.

