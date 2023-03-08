Advertise
Baylor touches ground in Kansas City, prepares for tournament game against Iowa State

Baylor has arrived to Kansas City for the Big 12 Tournament, holding their first practice...
By Chad Vautherine
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Missouri(KWTX) - Baylor has arrived to the Heart of America as the Bears have started holding their practices for the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, Missouri this week.

The Baylor men are looking to rebound in this year’s tournament after getting knocked out early of the Big 12 bracket last year, losing their first game to Oklahoma, 72-67.

“It’s new life, new energy, new excitement,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “You get to a tournament, and everyone loves tournaments (and) the excitement that goes into a tournament,” said Drew.

Drew acknowledged Baylor had a productive practice Wednesday morning. Langston Love, who has been day-to-day since suffering an eye injury Feb. 27, was seen sitting on the bench, wearing sunglasses, giving hint on his status for the tournament this week.

“Langston is not going to be in the Big 12 Tournament,” said Drew. “We hoped to get him cleared when we get back on Sunday or Monday. “We want him in the rest of the season, of course, but we won’t have him in the Big 12 Tournament.”

The Bears, who play their first game against Iowa State on Thursday at 11:30 a.m., are looking forward to a clean slate after they dropped their last regular season game to the Cyclones last Saturday.

“It’s really like a dream come true in my opinion,” said Baylor guard Adam Flagler. “To be able to play a team that had us lose on senior night and everything, it will be fun.”

Baylor enters this year’s conference tournament seeking the school’s first ever Big 12 Tournament title.

