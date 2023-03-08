Cameron Park Zoo Director Announces Retirement

Advertise
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Cameron Park Zoo Director, Johnny Binder, has announced his retirement from the City of Waco after 45 years of service.

Binder will retire on March 31, 2023, leaving behind a career of commitment to the growth and development of the zoo.

Binder joined the Cameron Park Zoo team as a General Curator on January 6, 1978.

He has served as Cameron Park Zoo Director since March 5, 2022, and has been instrumental in many expansion projects important to the zoo’s success.

Additionally, Binder served as an AZA (Association of Zoos & Aquariums) accreditation inspector, working on numerous global conservation efforts.

City Manager Bradley Ford shared, “The City of Waco thanks Johnny for his dedication to the Cameron Park Zoo.

Johnny has been a huge asset with his knowledge and expertise in sustaining quality educational and conservation efforts while maintaining a world-renowned institution.

Thank you for your impact on the Cameron Park Zoo.”

The City of Waco will begin a national recruitment search for the next Director, and Deputy Director Duane Hill will serve as the Interim Director during the recruitment process.

The City is confident that Mr. Hill will continue moving initiatives and projects forward and ensure a seamless transition for zoo operations, animal care, staff, and the guest experience.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

