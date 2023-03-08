Central Texas high school teacher arrested for sexual assault

MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - A Mexia Independent School District teacher has been arrested for sexual assault, the school district announced Wednesday.

Mexia High School Spanish teacher Roselynn Castillo, 27, has been charged with sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between educator and student.

The Mexia Police Department executed an arrest warrant March 8 for Castillo who was arrested without incident and transported to the Limestone County Jail.

“Upon MISD being made aware of these allegations last month, administration immediately contacted the Mexia Police Department and placed the employee on paid administrative leave. The safety and wellbeing of all MISD students and faculty remains the school district’s first priority,” said Mexia ISD in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.