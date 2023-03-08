Central Texas skateboarders react to revamped skate park in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas skateboarders are excited to use the updated skate park at Conder Park in Killeen as the ribbon cutting Saturday officially opened the revamped area to the public.

“They put together this awesome skate park for the community to enjoy, and I’m really stoked,” Cody McEntire, a professional skateboarder and Belton resident, said. “Central Texas needed something like this.”

McEntire grew up in Belton and has been skate boarding for 20 years. Now, as a professional skateboarder, he hopes to help Central Texas communities by advancing their skate parks.

The City of Killeen asked for the community’s input in designing the upgraded skate park. The city worked with American Ramp Company, which is a construction company for skateparks.

McEntire, along with community members got to voice their opinions in what the skate park would look like and the elements it would have.

“This skate park, they’ve kind of catered it towards the specifics of what the community wants,” McEntire said. “That’s what’s really cool about American Ramp Company is they will go into a city prior to building the skate park, they do online surveys and then also in person meetings, and they listen to every skateboarder.”

Skateboarders requested the city’s blue and red colors throughout the park as well as obstacles like the quarter pipe, higher ledges and round rails.

Kenndley Kampf, who is a Temple resident and skateboards in his free time, said he appreciates the city’s efforts to add a higher quality skate park to the area.

“It means a lot to me,” he said. “I wish we would have had something like this growing up, so I hope everybody is able to take advantage of it.”

McEntire is now aiming to work with more cities to bring skate parks to the area in hopes that communities will take the sport more seriously.

“Now that skateboarding is in the Olympics, I think that the facilities that are being built need to kind of reflect that because...that’s really important for the local community and the local skateboarders to kind of make that next step up to possible professional skateboarding, or whatever you’d like to call it,” he said.

Julia Brueckler, who competed in skateboarding’s debut in the Olympics in 2020, lives in Belton, but she often has to travel to find more advanced training parks. While the spot at Conder Park is not extremely advanced, Brueckler said it is a high quality skate park.

“It’s super cool because the area here, as nice as it is, it was really lacking some good skate parks,” she said. “This one definitely brings it to the next level, and I think this also makes it really attractive for people and families, kids, everybody, to start skating and have fun on it.”

McEntire also hopes that the new skate park will provide a fun and safe thing to do for young adults and teens in the area.

The revitalization of the skate park came along with the revitalization of Conder Park. About $2 million of a grant from the American Rescue Plan Act was dedicated to funding the upgrade of the park. The city approved around $300,000 to renovate the skate park.

