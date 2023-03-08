Copperas Cove nonprofit thrift store benefitting families, children risks closing

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - For over 15 years, the Optimist Club Thrift Store of Copperas Cove has been giving back to the community, but they may be forced to shut down operations if they’re unable to find a new rental space to relocate to by May 5th, 2023.

“We do fundraisers, most of the clubs do fundraisers,” Linda Makinson, the club president of the thrift store, told KWTX. “But we have the thrift store so we’re very fortunate, and our fundraiser is ongoing every day that we’re open.”

Funded solely from donations and the volunteers who work there, the nonprofit is filled to the brim with racks of second hand clothes, shoes, children’s toys, bedding and more, all for an affordable price.

“You can shop in here and spend 50 cents, 25 cents, a dollar, fill a bag for a dollar,” Tanja Ridings, the store manager of Optimistic Club Thrift Store, said. “You can’t do that anymore, nowhere.”

All of the store’s proceeds go back to local organizations focused on helping children and families in need. This year alone, they plan to donate $24,000.

“We work with St. Jude, the Miracle Wetwork, there’s a lot of places,” Ridings said. “Families in need, families for Christmas. We have a lot.”

But now, the store managers say they don’t know how much longer the nonprofit can go on.

The building’s property managers recently told Makinson and Ridings that they wouldn’t be resigning a lease, and that they have until May 5th to find a new rental space and relocate.

“It’s very sad, not only for us but I think for the community,” Makinson said. “Because places like this just don’t exist in this world anymore.”

In the meantime, Makinson and Ridings say the best way to help is through donations, both in time and money, as well as rental space leads.

“It should be an open floor plan, and we would need at least 2,000 square feet, Ridings told KWTX. “We don’t wanna leave yet, and we’re not done giving yet.”

The nonprofit is currently raising money through a GoFundMe, which can be accessed here.

