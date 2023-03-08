Advertise
Florida couple opens am ‘eerie but elegant’ bed-and-breakfast.

By SEAN DALY
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAMPA, Flor. (WFTS) - A coffin in the bathroom, a Ouija board on the wall and creepy clowns watching you sleep at a new spooky Bed and Breakfast in Florida.

The Phantom History House is a brand new bed and breakfast owned and operated by Tampa couple Steve Blanchard and Tim Hinton.

“It’s sort of like walking into a haunted movie, you know, and it’s going to be very suspenseful. But it’s also really high-end and classy. There’s nothing scary or evil or demonic going on,” said Tim Hinton.

The couple for the idea with Blanchard’s podcast about paranormal history who loved all gothic and Halloween even though Hinston doesn’t feel the same way.

“I’m not really into the paranormal thing, but I love Disney and storytelling,” said Hinston.

They came to together and turned a home into a high-end haunted mansion. Rooms start at $175 a night and brave guests can choose one of four-themed sleeping chambers; the cemetery room, the portrait room, the epic Ouija board room and the castle room with remote control candles.

To make a reservation, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 WFTS via CNNEWSSOURCE. All rights reserved.

