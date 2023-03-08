Advertise
Gov. Abbott speaks to Brazos families at Parent Empowerment event

The event at Brazos Christian School brought dozens of parents out as Gov. Abbott discussed...
The event at Brazos Christian School brought dozens of parents out as Gov. Abbott discussed access to the school curriculum, school libraries and what is being taught in the classroom.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Governor Greg Abbott paid a visit to a school in Bryan on Tuesday for a Parent Empowerment Night.

The event at Brazos Christian School brought dozens of parents out as Gov. Abbott discussed access to the school curriculum, school libraries and what is being taught in the classroom. These discussions included wishes for expanding school choice options.

“All parents deserve access to their student’s curriculum, to their student’s libraries, to what their children are being taught and we will accomplish that this session with my Parental Bill of Rights for every parent of a child who is in a public or private school in the state of Texas,” Gov. Abbott said.

That plan is an emergency item for the governor this legislative session. But, it has some opposition from public schools. School choice would give credits to parents from their taxes to use at the school of their choice. Both Bryan ISD and College Station ISD published legislative priorities for the session, giving reasons why they need tax dollars to stay in public education.

Gov. Abbott addressed similar concerns saying other states have made the move to school choice and have not seen negative impacts to public schools.

“We have a win-win situation here. Public schools will continue to win and the students who attend them will actually do better. If Texas’s history replicates the history of other states that have used school choice, as well as the parents and the children who choose school choice, we’ll wind up with better results,” he said.

Advocates for school choice encouraged the group of parents to contact local legislators and voice their opinions on the issue. This was just one of the many stops Gov. Abbott has made to discuss “Parent Empowerment”.

