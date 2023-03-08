Advertise
Killeen tenant seeking legal actions due to moldy apartment issues

Killeen tenant seeking legal actions due to moldy apartment issues
Killeen tenant seeking legal actions due to moldy apartment issues(KWTX)
By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Killeen, Texas (KWTX) - Imagine having a giant hole in your bathroom ceiling to fix a growing mold issue, that’s the reality for Quintis Ramey.

“Living in discomfort isn’t easy knowing that it’s probably not going to change because its been so long,” said Ramey.

Ramey said he noticed a dark spot in his bathroom ceiling when he moved into his apartment off 600 Attas Avenue in September.

“This was there before I got here because it was there when I moved in. You had to have known about the issue,” said Ramey.

Ramey said he’s sent in multiple maintenance requests to property owner, Rose Harbor Rentals.

“It’s been received but there wasn’t a technician contacted and it wasn’t completed,” said Ramey.

However, he said there’s wasn’t much of a response and the work didn’t start until December.

That’s when crews put a hole in his bathroom ceiling to solve the issue.

Now, he has a foul smell, flies all over the bathroom and unwanted guests.

“I started seeing rodent feces, definitely wasn’t the greatest thing to see at three o’clock in the morning,” said Ramey.

The 20-year-old said he also developed a nasty cough due to the mold.

“Just a lot of mucus, it would wake me up sometimes,” said Ramey.

KWTX News went to the address on Rose Harbor Rentals’ website and learned it was recently rented out to new tenants.

The news team also called the company several times and haven’t heard back.

Ramey said all he wants is clear communication and a sense of urgency.

“From a person to another person, I wouldn’t want somebody living in an unsafe environment that can cause any type of health issues, physical or mental,” said Ramey.

Ramey said he and his family plan to take legal action against the property management company.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

