Late-day temperatures could vary 25° from one side of the area to the other!

Remember that stalled front to our north? Well, overnight showers and thunderstorms have kicked the boundary to the south and it’s expected to move in and stall out across our area today. Temperatures will vary WILDLY across our area depending on exactly where the front stalls out. We’re starting out this morning with a majority of Central Texans in the mid-to-upper 60s but temperatures have dropped in Bosque, Hamilton, and Mills County into the 50s this morning! The weather across Central Texas will generally be the same, outside of those temperatures, with cloudy skies, maybe some mist or drizzle, and even some morning fog. Today’s highs will vary and depend on where the front parks itself. Generally, if you live closer to the Metroplex, you’ll see colder temperatures than those of us that live closer to Austin or in the Brazos Valley. Late-day temperatures will range from the mid-50s to the low 80s from northwest to southeast. The front is expected to stall generally east of I-35 near Highway 77 and stall close to Highway 190/I-14.

Regardless of where your late-day temperatures settle, the stalled front will be pulled back north as a warm front early tomorrow morning. Overnight lows for most of us will dip into the 50s and low 60s, but some mid-to-upper 60s are possible as the front retreats northward. Tomorrow’s weather will be about the same as what we saw earlier this week with mostly cloudy skies, a low chance of a sprinkle, and maybe some late-day sunshine. I say maybe because we have another cold front on approach. The front should enter our area after 4 PM and it’ll kick up widely scattered showers and storms. Those storms will move through generally between 4 PM and 10 PM, but a weak disturbance riding along the front could keep scattered rain around past midnight too. Severe storms are unlikely but a stray strong storm with gusty winds and hail are possible. These storms will mostly just keep you up and drop between a quarter-inch and half-inch of rain with locally higher totals. Most of the rain should push out Friday morning but we’ll keep a low rain chance around through around midday. Unlike today’s front, Friday’s front will clear the area completely. We may not see a lot of sunshine after the front passes with late-day highs in the 60s and low 70s.

We’ll warm right back up again Saturday as highs climb close to 80° but yet ANOTHER cold front will swing through Sunday. Sunday’s front will take a very weird angle as it approaches so highs may range from the 60s to the low 80s depending on what time the front pushes through your neighborhood. It’ll be a breezy weekend too with south winds Saturday gusting near 30 MPH and winds gusting behind Sunday’s front from the north near 30 MPH too. Sunday’s front will drop our temperatures below average for a few days with highs in the mid-60s Monday and Tuesday with morning lows dipping into the 40s. The jury is still out on the potential for stray shower Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, but rain chances are still less than 10% for right now. We’re expecting to warm up Wednesday and Thursday before another storm system rolls through late in the week. Rain chances return Thursday and Friday but finer details are forthcoming.

