McLennan County taxpayers see relief for property tax bill late fees

By Alex Fulton
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Commissioners court has waived the property tax late fees for around 40 households in the county.

This all comes after some folks asked that their property tax late fees be waived due to delays and cancellations from the February ice storm. Precinct 1 county commissioner Jim Smith said he has heard these concerns from his constituents.

”They had made good faith efforts to pay their property tax on time, but either their tax office was closed or the post office was not picking it up from their homes or the post office was closed,” Smith said.

The deadline to pay the property tax was on Jan. 31. The county tax office was closed on that day and on Feb. 1. Property tax payments that were received late by the county tax office got a 6% penalty plus a 1% interest of the unpaid bill.

”Each month that goes by and they don’t pay it they get an extra 1% penalty and 1% interest,” Kathy Hollomon, chief deputy of the county tax office, said.

Some have sent letters to McLennan County judge Scott Felton to ask that their late fees be waived due to the issues from the ice storm. However, it’s up to the McLennan County commissioners court to ultimately approve waiving those late fees for the county tax.

Hollomon, with the county tax office, wants to remind folks that they do have other options for payment in the future.

”There are two drop boxes that say tax office drop off and there’s another out in the parking lot on the Washington Avenue street side,” she said.

Commissioner Smith expects to see more waiver requests come in and he and the rest of the commissioners court will take action on them at their next regular meeting on March 21.

”If the good faith is there then I certainly support not penalizing that taxpayer,” Smith said.

There is still time to request that the late fees be waived. Simply send a letter to McLennan County judge Scott Felton explaining the situation and what led to the delinquent fees.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

