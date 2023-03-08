Recovery home for sexually exploited Texas teens opens for survivors

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A home that provides care to young Texas girls who have been sexually exploited has finally opened its doors for its first residents.

Unbound Now - Waco is a nonprofit that works to reduce human trafficking. The organization’s recovery home called The Reagan has been in the works for 10 years now.

So far, two girls have already made The Reagan their home. Girls from ages 12 to 17 live at the home and in mid-March two more will move in.

”A warm house, a bed that’s their own, a peaceful area to stretch in, they don’t take that for granted,” Kristi Hayes, Unbound Now - Waco executive director, said.

Hayes said the girls are now discovering hobbies that may turn into careers further down the road. For example, they are helping community partners make their meals in the home’s kitchen.

”Art, baking or law whatever they’re interested in we want to make sure to partner with someone so that they can see who they can be,” she said.

The residents are going to what’s called a trauma-informed school which specializes in education for sexual exploitation survivors.

A licensed therapist, a licensed master social worker and advocates from Unbound Now - Waco will help the girls on their recovery journey. The girls receive 24/7 support during their entire stay.

”When they are ready to be on their own or go back to their homes or go back to a safe space, the advocates will be there to help them journey with them,” Hayes said.

Ultimately, the staff just want to set these girls up to achieve their goals when they leave the home.

”Hopefully years down the road we have stories of success and kiddos who have come in and received the holistic care that they need,” Hayes said.

The girls can stay at The Reagan for up to a year. After one year, Unbound Now - Waco staff will reassess to determine if they need to stay longer or are equipped to leave.

Anyone interested in dedicated time or resources to The Reagan can email the program director at thereagan@unboundnow.org

